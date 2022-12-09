Before his junior season started, Nashville four-star receiver Shamar Porter and his parents wanted to make trips to several schools he was considering for his college career. However, they took a slightly different approach.

Instead of driving to college campuses on different trips, the family rented an RV and traveled to several states on one trip to look at schools. One was Kentucky where he verbally committed on Jan. 28.

Parker and Brown

Four-star receiver Shamar Porter, right, with UK freshman Barion Brown after Kentucky beat Louisville. (Photo submitted)

