The Kentucky outside linebacker and Florida State transfer was cleared to play this season and will have four years remaining. Peters appeared in two games with the Seminoles last year and preserved a season of eligibility.
“I’m so excited,” Peters said “I was hoping this would happen because all of this has been for my son. He’s my life. I can’t wait to get out there with my team on Saturdays. I want to thank the NCAA and everyone at Kentucky who helped make this happen.”
Kentucky coach Mark Stoops was equally excited.
“We’re excited to have Xavier available to play this season,” Stoops said. “I appreciate the NCAA understanding Xavier’s situation. I also want to thank our compliance office for the great job they did with the appeal and for Xavier’s patience with the process.”
Peters, a 6-foot-4, 235-pound freshman, is from Middletown, Ohio. He collected a tackle and a pass breakup in a win over Wake Forest last season and played in Florida State’s contest against defending national champion Clemson.
“He's a physical guy (and) he's got all the talent,” Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said. “He's got the ability to be a pass rusher. He's good on his feet. He can do a lot of things. He's really what you're looking for as your prototypical outside linebacker. … We know physically he has all the ability. We're excited to work with him.”
