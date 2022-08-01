080322.Rick Pitino_submitted.png

NCAA has issued new allegations against former Louisville coach Rick Pitino, now the head coach at Iona. (Kentucky Today file photo)

LOUISVILLE — The NCAA has issued new allegations against current Iona coach Rick Pitino in the Brian Bowen recruitment case, charging that the former Louisville coach was complicit in the bribery scheme involving Bowen and Adidas.

The news was first reported on Monday by The Courier-Journal, which obtained the information through an open records request.

