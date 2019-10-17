According to a report in the Lincoln (Nebraska) Journal Star, Nebraska head football coach Scott Frost confirmed Tuesday that freshman and Western Hills graduate Wan’Dale Robinson is expected back sometime this season.
Robinson suffered an apparent left ankle/foot injury Saturday in the second quarter at Minnesota. He was taken off the field and didn’t return to the game.
The Journal Star report said Frost has a policy of not discussing injury specifics publicly. The severity of Robinson’s injury isn’t known.
Robinson holds Nebraska’s freshman record for catches with 27. He’s scored four touchdowns and has 550 yards total offense.
Nebraska, 4-3 overall and 2-2 in the Big Ten Conference, hosts Indiana on Oct. 26 in its next game.