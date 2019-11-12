Nebraska’s Wan’Dale Robinson, a graduate of Western Hills, is the only true freshman in the country to have 1,000 all-purpose yards through football games of Nov. 9.
Robinson’s 453 receiving yards and 40 receptions are the most ever by a Nebraska true freshman. He also has 326 rushing yards and is the first Nebraska player with 400 receiving yards and 300 rushing yards in the same season since Marlon Lucky in 2007.
Robinson has 1,050 all-purpose yards and is the fourth true freshman at Nebraska to total 1,000 all-purpose yards.
Nebraska, 4-5 overall and 2-4 in the Big Ten, hosts No. 15 Wisconsin Saturday at noon. The game will be televised by the Big Ten Network.