Nebraska sophomore Wan'Dale Robinson (1) has earned honorable mention all-Big Ten Conference recognition from the conference coaches. Robinson is a graduate of Western Hills. (Photo submitted)

Nebraska sophomore Wan'Dale Robinson has earned honorable mention all-Big Ten recognition from the conference coaches.

This is the second year Robinson has received honorable mention on the all-conference team.

Robinson leads the Huskers with 45 receptions for 382 yards in seven games and is just five catches from becoming the 15th player in school history to have a 50-catch season. He also ranks as Nebraska's third-leading rusher in 2020 with 216 yards on 39 carries.

Robinson is a graduate of Western Hills.

Nebraska (2-5) plays at Rutgers Friday at 7:30 p.m. The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

