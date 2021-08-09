Frankfort Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites' Summer Net Series concluded last week with final league tournaments in both tennis and pickleball.

More than 40 players came out for each sport this season, a big increase over prior years.

A new pre-teen kids’ tennis class begins Monday, Aug. 16, a new fall pickleball league starts up at the end of the month and the Capital City Classic tennis tournament returns Sept. 18-19, said David Newnam, sports director for the department.

For more information about these and other activities, visit the Frankfort Parks and Rec Facebook page.

