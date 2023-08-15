Frankfort Parks logo

The City of Frankfort Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites Department will host a ribbon-cutting event for the opening of the newly renovated tennis and pickleball courts at Juniper Hill Park on Tuesday, Aug. 22.  

The public is invited to officially reopen the courts from 6-7 p.m. at the park, 800 Louisville Road. The event will showcase three new tennis courts and the addition of two pickleball courts and will include notable speakers, free tennis and pickleball lessons, refreshments as well as information on the parks master plan. Following the grand reopening, the courts will be open for public use during park hours, dawn to dusk, seven days a week. 

