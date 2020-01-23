RICHMOND — Charlie Ellis didn't score a point Thursday, and that was fine with him.
Ellis, a junior guard for Frankfort, dished out a career-high 10 assists as the Panthers defeated Bishop Brossart 57-52 in the first round of the Kentucky All “A” Classic at Eastern Kentucky University.
“I’m not a selfish player,” Ellis said. “I’d rather have 20 assists than score 20 points. I like to get my teammates involved, and I’m like that with any sport I play. I want to get people involved.”
Like many students at FHS, Ellis is a multi-sport athlete, starting on the baseball, football and basketball teams.
Ellis took just one shot in Thursday’s game. He was second on the team in rebounds with five, trailing just Chaz Austin with seven, and several of his assists were no-look passes to center Jackson Twombly.
“I like doing that,” Ellis said of the no-look passes. “Jackson and I have been playing together for two years, and we’re getting our chemistry down.
“The team’s chemistry is starting to come together, and we’re starting to buy in.”
The Panthers (9-12) take a four-game winning streak into today’s game against Owensboro Catholic (13-6) in the All “A” quarterfinals at 5 p.m.
Frankfort’s current winning streak broke an eight-game losing streak.
“We started slow,” Ellis said. “We lost eight straight, but we’re starting to come together and doing what we need to do.”
And Ellis will keep doing what he can to help the team.
“I feel like my role is to control the game, me and Jordan (Blythe),” he said, “use our speed and control the game.
“I like finding the open player and making the extra pass.”