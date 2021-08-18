The Penn State transfer said the announcement last weekend that he would be the starting signal-caller in the season opener against the University of Louisiana Monroe on Sept. 4 felt “great” and was a “big weight off my shoulders.”
“I think just to have the trust of the coaches — it's a great feeling to know that I'm entrusted with the offense,” Levis said Tuesday.
Levis said the decision by Kentucky’s coaching staff “made a lot of sense” and he was prepared for the task at hand.
"Whoever the decision was, with the new offense, and the need to get as many reps as possible before the first game,” Levis said. “It was time to lock down who's going to be taking those 'ones' through the rest of camp."
During an open practice for members of the media, Levis was on target with nearly all of his throws and was in command of the offense. He shared first-team reps with backup quarterback Beau Allen and launched several successful deep throws to his receivers. Levis said the workout was typical of his everyday showing during fall camp. The ball placement was on point during the two-hour scrimmage.
“I’ve done really well this camp, I think," Levis said. "I've seen the dividends of the work I've put in this summer. It really has paid off."
Prior to camp, Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen said Levis’ past performances in contests while at Penn State were instrumental in his ability to land the job. Coen pointed out Levis’ performance in a comeback win against Nebraska as one of the better performances on his resumé. He said Levis clearly earned the starting position during the first week of fall camp.
“I think just Will's work ethic and the way he came in and ran the show," Coen said. "His personality is one that guys will naturally follow. We got to see some of the arm strength talent and now he's got to clean up some of the plays. Right now, he gives us the best chance to win."
Now that he’s the top quarterback on the depth chart, Levis plans to take on more of a leadership role in the immediate future.
“Being a leader for the team and learning how to connect with all the guys the best way possible," Levis said. "Obviously, since I'm new here, I've spent these last few months trying to get to know these guys."
Noteable
Darian Kinnard has been moved from left tackle back to right tackle and Dare Rosenthal will line up on the left side moving forward.
“Obviously, the left tackle is the money man, but you’re going to try to put matchups on the right tackle to get those one-on-ones so that guy’s got to be very strong and elite,” Coen said. “I think Darian recognizes that and he knows he can play at a high level and play fast playing at right.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.