Frankfort High senior Will O’Bryan has been playing basketball all his life, and this season he was part of a team that reached the final of the state All “A” Classic and won the 41st District championship for the second year in a row.

O’Bryan, a member of the all-tournament team for the 41st District Tournament, has been named the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.

O’Bryan was Frankfort’s third-leading scorer, averaging 10 points and two 3-pointers per game for the 18-16 Panthers, who lost to Scott County in the first round of the 11th Region Tournament Tuesday.

O’Bryan, who will graduate from FHS with a high school diploma and an associate’s degree, is the son of FHS boys basketball coach Chris O’Bryan, Andrea O’Bryan, Jacqueline Coleman and Dave Hage.

SJ: What other sports do you play, and why is basketball your favorite?

O’Bryan: I play golf and run track. Basketball is my favorite because it’s something I always go to. Even when things are tough, basketball has been my go-to.

SJ: Who has had the biggest influence on your athletic career?

O’Bryan: My dad. He’s always pushed me to be the best I can be. He said if I wanted to something I had to work for it, and because I was the coach’s kid I had to outwork everyone so everybody would know I deserve to play.

SJ: What is your favorite sports memory?

O’Bryan: It would be this year. The All “A” run we had was awesome, and winning back-to-back district titles was pretty cool, too.

SJ: The team got off to a rough start this season. When did you know the team could end up being as good as it was?

O’Bryan: We had a nine-game losing streak, but I knew we could turn things around. When we went to the All “A” regional and won our first game over Berea, that’s when we turned it around.

SJ: What are your plans after graduation?

O’Bryan: I want to go to college. I haven’t decided where, but I want to play basketball somewhere.

