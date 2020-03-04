Frankfort High senior Will O’Bryan has been playing basketball all his life, and this season he was part of a team that reached the final of the state All “A” Classic and won the 41st District championship for the second year in a row.
O’Bryan, a member of the all-tournament team for the 41st District Tournament, has been named the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.
O’Bryan was Frankfort’s third-leading scorer, averaging 10 points and two 3-pointers per game for the 18-16 Panthers, who lost to Scott County in the first round of the 11th Region Tournament Tuesday.
O’Bryan, who will graduate from FHS with a high school diploma and an associate’s degree, is the son of FHS boys basketball coach Chris O’Bryan, Andrea O’Bryan, Jacqueline Coleman and Dave Hage.
SJ: What other sports do you play, and why is basketball your favorite?
O’Bryan: I play golf and run track. Basketball is my favorite because it’s something I always go to. Even when things are tough, basketball has been my go-to.
SJ: Who has had the biggest influence on your athletic career?
O’Bryan: My dad. He’s always pushed me to be the best I can be. He said if I wanted to something I had to work for it, and because I was the coach’s kid I had to outwork everyone so everybody would know I deserve to play.
SJ: What is your favorite sports memory?
O’Bryan: It would be this year. The All “A” run we had was awesome, and winning back-to-back district titles was pretty cool, too.
SJ: The team got off to a rough start this season. When did you know the team could end up being as good as it was?
O’Bryan: We had a nine-game losing streak, but I knew we could turn things around. When we went to the All “A” regional and won our first game over Berea, that’s when we turned it around.
SJ: What are your plans after graduation?
O’Bryan: I want to go to college. I haven’t decided where, but I want to play basketball somewhere.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.