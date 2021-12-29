123121.Femi Obielodan_ly.JPG

The Frankfort Christian Academy's Femi Obielodan, left, passes the ball to teammate Micah Sowders (10) during a game at home Dec. 21 against St. Francis. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

With a nearly six-week break between semesters at the Gatton Academy, Femi Obielodan knew just how to fill his time.

Play basketball.

Obielodan attended The Frankfort Christian Academy his first two years of high school and was accepted into Gatton this past semester.

Now on break, Obielodan is playing basketball for TFCA.

“I love the game,” he said. “It’s one of many things at Gatton that I had to give up.”

The Gatton Academy at Western Kentucky University is a two-year residential STEM school for gifted and talented high school juniors and seniors.

“It’s going all right,” Obielodan said about Gatton. “It’s hard, but that’s to be expected.

“This is a six-week break. If it was a two-week break it might have been different. I might have taken that time to recuperate from last semester.”

TFCA has a policy that allows students to be dually enrolled at TFCA and Gatton, and they are allowed to participate in school activities.

TFCA clarified Obielodan’s eligibility with the KHSAA before he was allowed to play.

Obielodan, who has played varsity basketball at TFCA since he was in the eighth grade, rejoined the Royals for their Dec. 11 game at Williamsburg.

Now a junior, he gives TFCA a physical presence inside.

“I’m playing defense, rebounding, setting screens,” Obielodan said. “I learned early. I played up on the varsity as an eighth grader when we joined the KHSAA. I’m not that guy. I can’t score all the points.”

Obielodan has played some basketball while at Gatton. As for school, he’s interested in astronomy and will be volunteering at the planetarium.

“I’m taking an astronomy class,” he said. “I want to see if it’s more of a passion or something I can see doing as a career.”

Organized basketball is something Obielodan has given up at Gatton, but it’s not what he misses most.

“My friends. I miss them so much,” he said. “I’m making new friends, but there’s really nothing like people you’ve known your whole life.”

