A football team that gives up 60 points is usually in trouble.
A football team that scores 81 points avoids that trouble.
Frankfort’s football team improved to 3-1 Friday with an 81-60 win over Doss at Sower Field.
“I’m proud of them,” FHS coach Ethan Atchley said. “I looked up some previous records, and 2015 was the last time Frankfort started 3-1.”
The Panthers opened their season with a 56-30 loss at Paris. Since then they’ve won three straight — over Lynn Camp, Sayre and Doss. Friday’s game was FHS’ home opener.
“The Paris game we didn’t show up,” Atchley said. “Lynn Camp didn’t play well, and the Sayre game we had to find a different kind of better. The Paris game woke some of them up.”
The first half Friday was a back-and-forth battle, and the team that had the ball usually scored. When halftime came Frankfort led 50-46.
The score was 14-6 after the first quarter with Larry “Bug” Carter and Mason Leigh scoring both FHS touchdowns.
Quinten Shaw scored Doss’ first three touchdowns and ran for two two-point conversions as the Dragons took a 22-14 lead early in the second quarter.
The Panthers took the lead for good on a 10-yard run by Carter that made the score 50-46 with 1:36 left in the first half. FHS’ other touchdowns came a 50-yard kickoff return by Jaden Morgan, runs of 50, and 19 yards by Carter and a 3-yard quarterback keeper by Leigh. Leigh also completed a two-point conversion pass to Dakyo Washington.
FHS led 67-52 after three quarters with Carter completing two touchdown passes, a 40-yarder to Kamarion Carter and the other covering 14 yards to Leigh. Ty Hancock, who was 10-for-10 on extra points, kicked a 36-yard field goal in the third.
Frankfort’s fourth-quarter touchdowns came on a touchdown pass from Leigh to Jack Davis and a 2-yard run by Caleb Hack.
Carter had four touchdown runs and completed two touchdown passes for the Panthers.
Jerry Kpehe scored five touchdowns for the Dragons, and Shaw scored three.
“We knew coming in they had athletes galore,” Atchley said. “I think some of the scoring in the first half was making adjustments. They did what we asked them to do in the second half. They answered the bell.”
Frankfort is scheduled to play at Bracken County Friday, but that game may be moved to Thursday or Saturday because of a shortage of officials.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.