Western Hills' Lauren McGaughey, right, scores as she avoids the diving tag of Great Crossing catcher Kendall Meade in the first inning of Thursday's 41st District tournament championship game at Great Crossing. Great Crossing won 6-1. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Western Hills catcher Mykenzie Hellard reaches to tag Great Crossing's Ryann Livingston Thursday in the 41st District tournament championship game at Great Crossing. Livingston was out on the play. Great Crossing won 6-1. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Western Hills' Kaitlyn Cravens slides into second with a double ahead of the tag of Great Crossing second baseman Ryann Livingston Thursday in the 41st District tournament championship game. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Western Hills third baseman Kinsley Redmon, left, gets ready to tag Great Crossing's Ava Collins for an out after Collins got caught in a rundown between third and home Thursday in the 41st District tournament championship game. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
GEORGETOWN — Western Hills’ defense played well but its offense struggled, and the result was a 6-1 loss to Great Crossing in the championship game of the 41st District softball tournament Thursday at Great Crossing.
Both teams advance to next week’s 11th Region tournament. The regional tournament draw will take place Friday afternoon at Henry Clay.
“We didn’t play well enough to win,” WHHS coach Brian Redmon said. “I thought our defense played well. We made a few mistakes, but we had a few big plays, threw runners out at the plate. We just didn’t hit.”
Great Crossing (27-4) scored three runs in the top of the first inning on an error, two walks, a sacrifice fly and a two-run double by Emma Sutton.
WHHS (22-9) countered with a run in the bottom of the first when a ball hit to left field by Lauren McGaughey was misplayed for an error. The error put McGaughey at third base, and she scored on a sacrifice fly by Kaitlyn Cravens.
The Warhawks threatened in the fourth inning, loading the bases with no outs, but the first out came on a fly ball to left field, and Ava Collins, caught in a rundown between third and home, was tagged out by WHHS third baseman Kinsley Redmon for the second out.
Camryn Lookadoo, trying to catch WHHS pitcher Addi Watson off guard between pitches, broke for home but was thrown out by Watson at the plate for the third out.
The score stayed 3-1 until the fifth inning when the Warhawks scored on an RBI double by Ryann Livingston. The inning ended when Ellie Hoover flied out to center field and Livingston, trying to score from third, was thrown out at home by McGaughey.
Great Crossing closed out the scoring in the sixth inning with a two-run homer by Ashtyn Holbrook.
“I have to tip my hat to their pitcher (Brenna Parker),” Redmon said. “She did a good job of keeping us off balance. If you’re going to win games you have to do better at the plate.”
Watson pitched into the seventh inning for WHHS, and Alli Jones finished the game in relief.
Western Hills had two hits, a single by McGaughey in the second inning and a double by Cravens in the fifth.
Holbrook went 4-for-5 at the plate to lead Great Crossing’s offense, and she was named the tournament MVP.
Also named to the all-tournament team were McGaughey, Jones and Watson of WHHS, Rylee Warner and Camryn Kelly of Franklin County, Jaina Bishop and Rhealee Ellis of Frankfort, and Parker, Delani Sullivan and Livingston of Great Crossing.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.