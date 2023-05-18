GEORGETOWN — Western Hills’ defense played well but its offense struggled, and the result was a 6-1 loss to Great Crossing in the championship game of the 41st District softball tournament Thursday at Great Crossing.

052023.WH McGaughey-GCross Meade_ly.jpg

Western Hills' Lauren McGaughey, right, scores as she avoids the diving tag of Great Crossing catcher Kendall Meade in the first inning of Thursday's 41st District tournament championship game at Great Crossing. Great Crossing won 6-1. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

Both teams advance to next week’s 11th Region tournament. The regional tournament draw will take place Friday afternoon at Henry Clay.

052023.WH Hellard-GCross-Livingston_ly.jpg

Western Hills catcher Mykenzie Hellard reaches to tag Great Crossing's Ryann Livingston Thursday in the 41st District tournament championship game at Great Crossing. Livingston was out on the play. Great Crossing won 6-1. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
052023.WH Cravens-GCross Livingston_ly.jpg

Western Hills' Kaitlyn Cravens slides into second with a double ahead of the tag of Great Crossing second baseman Ryann Livingston Thursday in the 41st District tournament championship game. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
052023.WH Redmon-GCross Collins_ly.jpg

Western Hills third baseman Kinsley Redmon, left, gets ready to tag Great Crossing's Ava Collins for an out after Collins got caught in a rundown between third and home Thursday in the 41st District tournament championship game. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

