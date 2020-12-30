Upon their return they were greeted with a to-do list from coach Chris Mack, who came out of the 62-59 win over the Wildcats with a couple of priorities to fix before Saturday's trip to Boston College (2-5, 0-1).
"As happy as I am for our team, I also see a lot of warts that we have to remove, and do it quickly," Mack said.
To remove warts No. 1 and 2, Mack wants the Cards (6-1, 2-0) to focus on instilling new life in their sluggish offense and eliminating unforced turnovers.
In the former case, it's time to put the motion back into the motion offense and for three-fifths of Louisville's on-court lineup at any one time to become more active participants instead of spending so much time as passive spectators while relying too much on guards Carlik Jones and David Johnson to do the heavy lifting.
Against UK, Jones and Johnson combined for 37 points, took half of the Cards' 52 shots and all but four of their 15 free throws. They also had six of the team's season-low nine assists on 22 field goals and were named Co-MVPs of the game by the Bluegrass Sports Commission.
Two days later, Johnson was named the ACC Player of the Week after averaging 17 points, nine rebounds, three assists and shooting 59.1 percent (13-of-22) in the victories over UK and Pittsburgh.
"We were just way too stagnant (against UK) and I have to find that balance," Mack said. "We are putting the ball in David's and Carlik's hands, but the other three guys can't just sit there. When we run set plays we have to be better at executing them. We have to do a better job, and once our offense becomes a little less stagnant we will become better offensively. It's like football — offense and defense work together."
A byproduct of the listless offense has been going too deep in the shot clock and then having to rush a shot, or even getting a shot clock violation.
"We've had a few shot clock violations where a guy doesn't know the clock's winding down," Mack said. "Every fan in the stands knows, the coaches know, the guys on the bench know. You've got to have an internal clock. After you've been running offense for 15-20 seconds you've got to know where that clock is.
"And the other thing is, you can't put a teammate in a tough position. You have the ball with three seconds on the shot clock and you spray it to a guy who is highly covered, what do you expect him to do with really no ability to get away and get separation for a shot?"
Jones and Johnson are U of L's only double-figure scorers at 16.7 and 13.6 points per game, although the other three starters — Samuell Williamson (9.6), Jae'Lyn Withers (9.6) and Dre Davis (8.9) are all close.
"We have to get those guys (Jones and Johnson) in the lane and they have to, number one, make better decisions and number two, our guys off the ball have to find passing lanes to help them out, back cuts where we don't step out of bounds, and then have the ability to play off of really poor closeouts," Mack said.
"The other part is that we've got to make some open threes. I'm not going to single any guy out, because it's a little bit of everybody. They have to knock a few of those down. That will relieve a little bit of pressure off those two ballhandlers."
Louisville ranks 13th in scoring in the ACC at 67.8 ppg, 13th in 3-pointers made per game at 5.29 and 11th in 3-point percentage (.319). In the last two games, the Cards were a woeful 9-of-34 from distance for 26.4 percent.
Not surprisingly, Jones and Johnson have been by far the most reliable 3-point shooters, combining for 18-of-42 for .428. The rest of the team is 19-of-74 (.257), including Williamson (3-12), Withers (2-8) and Davis (5-23).
As Mack has noted, turnovers also continue to be a problem. He said he counted three times against Pitt when a Louisville player stepped out of bounds, and turnovers almost cost them the game against Kentucky when they committed three within 77 seconds during the last two minutes.
U of L ranks 13th in the ACC in turnover margin at minus 1.43 and 12th in assist/turnover ratio (0.95).
"Everyone has to cut down on his turnovers, our whole team does," Mack said. "I checked after the game at Pitt and the court was regulation. They didn't put down high school lines and we just didn't recognize that and stepped out three times. I've never seen that before and we keep doing it. So we've got a long way to go."
Even with all that, the Cards don't fare as badly as one might suppose in KenPom's offensive efficiency ratings, checking in at No. 48 nationally and No. 7 in the ACC.
Bell returning to football team
Citing his disappointment with the 2020 season, starting offensive lineman Robbie Bell, a redshirt senior, announced on social media Monday that he will return for a sixth year in 2021. Bell (6-5, 205 pounds) has started 31 games during his career with the Cards, who finished 4-7 overall and 3-7 in the ACC this past season.
"I hate that this past season came to an early end for me and I want to come back and finish things the right way," the Hoschton, Georgia, native said in a statement. "Louisville has become my home and I want to do everything in my power to give everything I have for my coaches and my brothers on the team. But most of all I want to give my all for the Ville!"
Bell is the third senior to take advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to the coronavirus pandemic, following linebacker C.J. Avery and defensive end Tabarius Peterson.
Seven seniors have said they are moving on, leaving eight who have yet to publicly announce their decision about whether to stay — tight end Ean Pfeifer, wide receiver Roscoe Johnson, running back Maurice Burkley, defensive lineman Derek Dorsey, linebacker Dorian Etheridge, center Cole Bentley, offensive lineman Cam DeGeorge and long snapper Mitch Hall.
Hudson transferring to Cards
Virginia Tech offensive lineman Bryan Hudson (6-4, 310 pounds), a former all-state player from Scott County High School, announced he is transferring to U of L. Hudson was a 4-star recruit and the third-highest-rated prospect in Tech's 2019 class that was ranked third-best in the ACC. He had started eight games at center or guard for the Hokies.
Coming out of high school, Hudson had originally considered offers from Louisville, Alabama, Florida, Kentucky, LSU, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Tennessee. After entering the transfer portal, he had attracted interest from UK, Cincinnati and NC State, among others.
Hudson will also compete with U of L's track and field team. He was a four-time state champion in the shot put and a three-time champ in the discus, and he holds the Class 3-A record in the shot at 63 feet, 9.5 inches.
