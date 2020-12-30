Frankfort, KY (40601)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 34F. NNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 34F. NNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.