Hayes Johnson knew recruiting would start picking up again after college coaches had a month with national signing day, the transfer portal and bowl games to deal with. Now those coaches like Kentucky associate coach Vince Marrow who visited him last week will turn their attention to the 2024 recruiting class.

Johnson is a 6-5, 295-pound three-star junior prospect from Taylor County High School with eight scholarship offers, including Kentucky, Tennessee, Baylor and Louisville.

Hayes Johnson

Taylor County junior Hayes Johnson (71) had several high level scholarship offers but also has a lot of lifetime connections to Kentucky. (Photo by Josh Claywell)

