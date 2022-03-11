LEXINGTON — In the end, too few shots falling and some big second chances by Southwestern ended Franklin County’s run in the Mingua Beef Jerky Girls’ Sweet Sixteen Friday at Rupp Arena.
“It’s tough,” FCHS coach Joey Thacker said after his team lost to Southwestern 47-40 in the quarterfinals. “The last one always is. We just couldn’t score, just couldn’t jump up and shoot the ball in the basket consistently.
“We gave up six threes, and I know two of those threes were backbreakers, especially off offensive rebounds, but we have to be better than 2 of 17 (on 3-pointers), or we have to be more patient when that happens.”
Despite its offensive struggles, Franklin County was in the game until the final minute.
FCHS led 12-7 after the first quarter with post player Patience Laster scoring six points.
The game was tied 25-25 at halftime, with the Lady Flyers shooting 44.4% during the second quarter, but their shooting fell off to 21.4% in the third quarter, which ended in a 35-35 tie, and 12.5% in the fourth.
“They just packed it in against us like everyone else does because of our size,” Thacker said. “You hope eventually you break the ice and hit two jump shots in a row, and I don’t know the last time that we did that to be honest with you besides the third quarter against Madison Southern (in the regional semifinals).”
A foul shot by Jazmin Chambers gave FCHS a 36-35 lead with 6:50 left in the game, but Kinsley Molden hit back-to-back 3s to give Southwestern a 41-36 lead with 4:52 remaining. The first came after the Lady Warriors had three offensive rebounds on the one possession.
A layup by Laster with 2:17 remaining cut the lead to 41-38, but a layup by Kiara Scott with 1:55 left put Southwestern ahead 43-38, and FCHS had to foul down the stretch as the Lady Warriors held the ball on offense.
“I can’t say enough about our kids,” Thacker said. “Nobody thought we’d get back here because we lost Miss Basketball (Tennessee freshman Brooklynn Miles), but we knew we’d be pretty good.
“This is probably the best half-court man-to-man team I’ve coached at Franklin County in my 19 years. I was real proud of their effort. As bad as we played offensively, we held them to 35% shooting, and that’s pretty good against a team that’s that balanced and shoots the ball that well.”
Laster led FCHS with 14 points, and Jhaven Meade had nine points.
Southwestern was led by Makayla Moritis with 17 points and Molden with 14.
“When I got this head coaching job, one of the first things I did was call Joey Thacker because he ran his middle school program very similar to me,” Southwestern coach Junior Molden said. “I think the man has been here eight or nine times (it’s been six). It’s crazy what he’s done at Franklin County. I have so much respect for his program and I want to give him props.
“We play each other very year. We find ways because we both know we’ve got good programs that can get us to this point at Rupp Arena.”
Southwestern is in the state tournament final four for the second time in four years.
Franklin County finishes the year at 28-8 and graduates four players off this year’s team — Laster, Nevaeh Carter, Gracie Thacker and Lauren Meadows.
“I was proud,” coach Thacker said. “We had some looks. We just missed them.”
FRANKLIN CO. (40) — Jazmin Chambers 7, Patience Laster 14, Jhaven Meade 9, Nevaeh Carter 5, Leia Hogan 3, Juliana Frazee 2.
SOUTHWESTERN (47) — Makayla Noritis 17, Payton Acey 8, Kaylee Young 4, Ayden Smiddy 4, Kinsley Molden 14.
