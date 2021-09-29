OKTHROWBERFEST Ultimate and Triflecta tournament will take place beginning at 9 a.m. Oct. 9 at 221 Mero St. (Parcels B and C). The event is in collaboration with Sig Luscher Brewery's Octoberfest. 

The ultimate frisbee competition begins at 9 a.m. The Triflecta tournament will begin at 3 p.m.

Triflecta is a cornhole-style yard game that uses Frisbees. It was invented by Frankfort native Taylor G. Marshall. 

There is a $1,000 first place prize for the Triflecta tournament. For second place, there is a $250 prize and the third place winner will receive a free Triflecta set. 

For more information and to register for the tournament, visit triflectaUSA.com.

