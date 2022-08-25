082722.Kentucky-Keidron Smith_submitted.JPG

Keidron Smith (1) had 223 tackles and five interceptions in four years at Mississippi before he transferred to Kentucky. (Vicky Graff photo)

Keidron Smith really won’t say a lot about why he left Mississippi where he was a productive defensive back for four years, but he quickly makes it clear he’s happy to be at Kentucky.

“I am blessed for coach [Mark] Stoops to give me the opportunity to be here,” said Smith. “I believe I can add leadership to the corner[back] group because they are young. I have a lot of experience and can help those young guys grow up faster. We have big goals and I think we can reach them.”

