Buffalo Trace Distillery announced the times of participants in the 21st annual Great Buffalo Chase 5K on Tuesday.

In a sprint to the finish, James Ngandu outlasted Simon Kimunge by a second enroute to the overall win in 14:50. Japhet Kipkoech placed third with a time of 15:32.

On the women’s side, Sydney Larkin cruised to a win posting an 18:55 for the 3.1-mile race. Rachael Bates was second with 19:39 and Adriane Hillard placed third with a time of 20:03.

Racers step off the starting line at the 2022 Great Buffalo Chase 5K. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

The following individuals won age group awards:

Male 1-8

1.    Jax Otto 26:24

2.    Zack Evers-Labelle 31:04

3.    Robert Welsh 39:41

Female 1-8

1.    Eve Styron 46:23

2.    Aliyah Williams 53:13

3.    Madison Cline 58:44

Male 9-13

1.    Caleb Brown 19:29

2.    Rowan Newman 24:12

3.    Camden Bustamantes 26:47

Female 9-13

1.    Aleah Rock 22:10

2.    Molly Lochmann 23:43

3.    Abby Vaught 26:03

Male 14-16

1.    William Sims 21:28

2.    Brody Lawrence 21:52

3.    Christian Roberts 22:46

Female 14-16

1.    Holland Riddell 27:29

2.    Ashley Graham 27:45

3.    Sarah McSorley 35:00

Male 17-19

1.    Chase Sweger 17:46

2.    Garrett Hensler 19:35

3.    Caleb Strube 20:59

Female 17-19

1.    Maggie McSorley 21:55

2.    Kalilah Hicks 23:15

3.    Evelyn Hamilton 24:21

Male 20-24

1.    Simon Kimunge 14:51

2.    Peter McGowan 17:28

3.    Logan Carter 19:05

Female 20-24

1.    Sydney Larkin 18:55

2.    Hope Walden 22:12

3.    Sydney Stegeman 23:43

Male 25-29

1.    Max Murray 20:12

2.    Michael Cox 20:40

3.    Casey Tackett 21:13

Female 25-29

1.    Rachael Bates 19:39

2.    Toria Wainscott 23:39

3.    Brooke Todd 24:33

Male 30-34

1.    James Ngandu 14:50

2.    Japhet Kipkoech 15:32

3.    Simeon Bates 15:47

Female 30-34

1.    Adriane Hilliard 20:03

2.    Erin Wegrzyn 22:59

3.    Kate Geller 24:06

Male 35-39

1.    James Goff 20:53

2.    Adam Reed 21:01

3.    Nick Brenes 24:32

Female 35-39

1.    Farah Escaloni 23:23

2.    Sarah Lapaille 23:35

3.    Claire Dodson 25:21

Male 40-44

1.    Aaron Schaffner 17:54

2.    Robert Boston 18:57

3.    Todd McDaniel 20:35

Female 40-44

1.    Raylene Knight 24:42

2.    Faryn Huggins 25:58

3.    Laura Columbia 26:19

Male 45-49

1.    Kane Doerfler 20:58

2.    Justin Moore 22:13

3.    David Hamilton 22:52

Female 45-49

1.    Shelley Cameron 22:44

2.    Melinda Caldwell 25:43

3.    Barbara Graham 27:01

Male 50-54

1.    David Lawhorn 19:49

2.    Brent Sweger 21:34

3.    Gregory Glover 23:05

Female 50-54

1.    Michelle Vest 26:43

2.    Rebecca Ritchie 30:26

3.    Kristi Adkins 30:37

Male 55-59

1.    Terry Griffis 22:23

2.    Craig Burnett 22:31

3.    Jim Lally 23:52

Female 55-59

1.    Rae Ann Snell 24:53

2.    Jeanne Pettinichi 25:46

3.    Hollie Spade 28:23

Male 60-64

1.    Steve Adkisson 20:49

2.    Harper Smith 22:30

3.    Mark Patrick 27:39

Female 60-64

1.    Rachelle Albini 30:06

2.    Anne Simms 30:06

3.    Karen Swanner 31:06

Male 65-69

1.    Scottie Hall 24:43

2.    Rutilo Frances-Venado 25:09

3.    Gary Gaines 27:41

Female 65-69

1.    Mary Henson 31:26

2.    Bridget Moeller 31:51

3.    Nancy Mattingly 34:02

Male 70-74

1.    Mike Harrington 25:31

2.    Jim Labelle 31:38

3.    Carlos Neri Mancio 34:17

Female 70-74

1.    Pamela Detko 35:01

2.    Martha Baker 46:23

3.    Carolyn Rich 47:15

Male 75-79

1.    Sam Smith 32:23

Female 75-79

1.    Linda Campbell 35:04

2.    Carol Payton 35:52

3.    Brenda Farrell 42:29

Male 80-84

1.    Leslie Place 42:47

2.    Charles Warren 1:00:13

Female 80-84

1.    Brenda Lewis 59:49

2.    Anne McCollom 1:05:47

Male 85-98

1. Perry McCollom 48:45

