Buffalo Trace Distillery announced the times of participants in the 21st annual Great Buffalo Chase 5K on Tuesday.
In a sprint to the finish, James Ngandu outlasted Simon Kimunge by a second enroute to the overall win in 14:50. Japhet Kipkoech placed third with a time of 15:32.
On the women’s side, Sydney Larkin cruised to a win posting an 18:55 for the 3.1-mile race. Rachael Bates was second with 19:39 and Adriane Hillard placed third with a time of 20:03.
The following individuals won age group awards:
Male 1-8
1. Jax Otto 26:24
2. Zack Evers-Labelle 31:04
3. Robert Welsh 39:41
Female 1-8
1. Eve Styron 46:23
2. Aliyah Williams 53:13
3. Madison Cline 58:44
Male 9-13
1. Caleb Brown 19:29
2. Rowan Newman 24:12
3. Camden Bustamantes 26:47
Female 9-13
1. Aleah Rock 22:10
2. Molly Lochmann 23:43
3. Abby Vaught 26:03
Male 14-16
1. William Sims 21:28
2. Brody Lawrence 21:52
3. Christian Roberts 22:46
Female 14-16
1. Holland Riddell 27:29
2. Ashley Graham 27:45
3. Sarah McSorley 35:00
Male 17-19
1. Chase Sweger 17:46
2. Garrett Hensler 19:35
3. Caleb Strube 20:59
Female 17-19
1. Maggie McSorley 21:55
2. Kalilah Hicks 23:15
3. Evelyn Hamilton 24:21
Male 20-24
1. Simon Kimunge 14:51
2. Peter McGowan 17:28
3. Logan Carter 19:05
Female 20-24
1. Sydney Larkin 18:55
2. Hope Walden 22:12
3. Sydney Stegeman 23:43
Male 25-29
1. Max Murray 20:12
2. Michael Cox 20:40
3. Casey Tackett 21:13
Female 25-29
1. Rachael Bates 19:39
2. Toria Wainscott 23:39
3. Brooke Todd 24:33
Male 30-34
1. James Ngandu 14:50
2. Japhet Kipkoech 15:32
3. Simeon Bates 15:47
Female 30-34
1. Adriane Hilliard 20:03
2. Erin Wegrzyn 22:59
3. Kate Geller 24:06
Male 35-39
1. James Goff 20:53
2. Adam Reed 21:01
3. Nick Brenes 24:32
Female 35-39
1. Farah Escaloni 23:23
2. Sarah Lapaille 23:35
3. Claire Dodson 25:21
Male 40-44
1. Aaron Schaffner 17:54
2. Robert Boston 18:57
3. Todd McDaniel 20:35
Female 40-44
1. Raylene Knight 24:42
2. Faryn Huggins 25:58
3. Laura Columbia 26:19
Male 45-49
1. Kane Doerfler 20:58
2. Justin Moore 22:13
3. David Hamilton 22:52
Female 45-49
1. Shelley Cameron 22:44
2. Melinda Caldwell 25:43
3. Barbara Graham 27:01
Male 50-54
1. David Lawhorn 19:49
2. Brent Sweger 21:34
3. Gregory Glover 23:05
Female 50-54
1. Michelle Vest 26:43
2. Rebecca Ritchie 30:26
3. Kristi Adkins 30:37
Male 55-59
1. Terry Griffis 22:23
2. Craig Burnett 22:31
3. Jim Lally 23:52
Female 55-59
1. Rae Ann Snell 24:53
2. Jeanne Pettinichi 25:46
3. Hollie Spade 28:23
Male 60-64
1. Steve Adkisson 20:49
2. Harper Smith 22:30
3. Mark Patrick 27:39
Female 60-64
1. Rachelle Albini 30:06
2. Anne Simms 30:06
3. Karen Swanner 31:06
Male 65-69
1. Scottie Hall 24:43
2. Rutilo Frances-Venado 25:09
3. Gary Gaines 27:41
Female 65-69
1. Mary Henson 31:26
2. Bridget Moeller 31:51
3. Nancy Mattingly 34:02
Male 70-74
1. Mike Harrington 25:31
2. Jim Labelle 31:38
3. Carlos Neri Mancio 34:17
Female 70-74
1. Pamela Detko 35:01
2. Martha Baker 46:23
3. Carolyn Rich 47:15
Male 75-79
1. Sam Smith 32:23
Female 75-79
1. Linda Campbell 35:04
2. Carol Payton 35:52
3. Brenda Farrell 42:29
Male 80-84
1. Leslie Place 42:47
2. Charles Warren 1:00:13
Female 80-84
1. Brenda Lewis 59:49
2. Anne McCollom 1:05:47
Male 85-98
1. Perry McCollom 48:45
