It’s not hard for Octavious Oxendine to describe what it is like to play for Kentucky coach Mark Stoops.

“I feel like it's a blessing just ‘cause you don't get that many coaches that's actually player led like he says he is. In and out of everything we do is definitely player-led from the workouts to the play calling to what we just feel comfortable in what we want to do,” said the senior defensive lineman from North Hardin High School.

072923.Vaught Col-Oxendine_submitted.jpg

Octavious Oxendine, left, signed autographs at last week’s SEC Media Days in Nashville.. (Elliott Hess | UK Athletics)

