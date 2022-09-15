Frankfort's boys golf team and FHS' Garrett Wellman were winners in the Hilen Cup played Monday and Tuesday at Juniper Hill.

The Panthers took the team title with a score of 325, two shots better than Franklin County, which shot 327.

091522 FHS boys golf

Frankfort’s boys golf team won the Hilen Cup this week at Juniper Hill. From left are Peyton Goble, Jack Kennedy, Carter Denton, Garrett Wellman, coach Bobby Driskell, Caleb Duff, Austin Wellman, Jacob Blackwell and Drew Ludwig. (Photo courtesy of Kellynn Thompson)
091522 Hilen Cup all-tourney team

The top five finishers in the Hilen Cup were named to the all-tournament team. From left are Frankfort’s Austin Wellman, tied for fifth place; Franklin County’s Will Dowler, third; FCHS’ Will Logan, tied for fifth; FHS’ Garrett Wellman, first; FCHS’ Gunnar Roberts, fourth; Western Hills’ Jackson Whitaker, second; and WHHS’ Reagan Hunter, tied for fifth. (Photo courtesy of Kellynn Thompson)

