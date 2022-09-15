Frankfort’s boys golf team won the Hilen Cup this week at Juniper Hill. From left are Peyton Goble, Jack Kennedy, Carter Denton, Garrett Wellman, coach Bobby Driskell, Caleb Duff, Austin Wellman, Jacob Blackwell and Drew Ludwig. (Photo courtesy of Kellynn Thompson)
The top five finishers in the Hilen Cup were named to the all-tournament team. From left are Frankfort’s Austin Wellman, tied for fifth place; Franklin County’s Will Dowler, third; FCHS’ Will Logan, tied for fifth; FHS’ Garrett Wellman, first; FCHS’ Gunnar Roberts, fourth; Western Hills’ Jackson Whitaker, second; and WHHS’ Reagan Hunter, tied for fifth. (Photo courtesy of Kellynn Thompson)
Frankfort's boys golf team and FHS' Garrett Wellman were winners in the Hilen Cup played Monday and Tuesday at Juniper Hill.
The Panthers took the team title with a score of 325, two shots better than Franklin County, which shot 327.
Western Hills was third at 375.
Wellman was a medalist with a score of 75, and Western Hills' Jackson Whitaker was runner-up with a 77.
Rounding out the top five were FCHS' Will Dowler, third with a 79; the Flyers' Gunnar Roberts, fourth with an 81; and Franklin County's Will Logan, Frankfort's Austin Wellman and WHHS' Reagan Hunter, tied for fifth at 83.
The Hilen Cup is a two-day event for the local boys teams with nine holes being played each day.
All three teams will play in the Region 9 tournament Monday at Kearney Hill Golf Links in Lexington.
