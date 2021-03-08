The 41st District basketball tournament will be played next week at Western Hills. The tournament draw took place Sunday at WHHS.

Franklin County is the No. 1 among the girls teams, and Great Crossing is the top-seeded boys team.

Games will be played Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday with the girls games at 6 p.m. and the boys games at 8:15 p.m.

In Monday’s girls game, The Frankfort Christian Academy, the No. 5 seed, plays fourth-seeded Western Hills.

In boys action, Frankfort, Franklin County and Western Hills all tied for second place in the district with 2-2 district records, and the tournament seeding was decided by drawing cards.

Franklin County took the fourth seed and will play TFCA Monday.

The winner of the WHHS-TFCA girls game will play Franklin County Tuesday with the winner of the FCHS-TFCA boys game taking on Great Crossing.

Wednesday’s games feature the No. 2 vs. No. 3 seed matchups.

Great Crossing, the No. 2 seed for the girls teams, will play Frankfort, and second-seeded Western Hills takes on Frankfort on the boys side.

The championship games will be played Friday with all four teams in the title games advancing to the 11th Region Tournaments.

The cost of admission to the district tournament is $7. Fans will need a ticket for each game, and the gym will be cleared after the girls game each night.

The district is using HomeTown Ticketing, and all tickets will be online. The company’s website is hometownticketing.com.

Each team will have 80 tickets for each game.

