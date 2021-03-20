Franklin County and Frankfort will play Tuesday in the first round of the 11th Region boys basketball tournament.

District champions will host district runners-up in the first round, and all first-round games will be played Tuesday at 7 p.m.

The tournament moves to Eastern Kentucky University for the semifinals Thursday and championship game Saturday.

FCHS, 14-9 and winner of the 41st District, will host Henry Clay (12-7), the 42nd District runner-up in the first round, and 41st District runner-up Frankfort (16-7) will play at Dunbar (12-5), champion of the 43rd District.

FCHS is in the bottom half of the bracket, and the other matchup on that side of the bracket Tuesday is Madison Central (18-9), winner of the 44th District, versus 43rd District runner-up Lexington Catholic (20-2).

Frankfort-Dunbar is in the top half of the bracket along with 44th District runner-up Madison Southern (11-11) versus Frederick Douglass (17-1), winner of the 42nd District.

The winners of Tuesday's top-half bracket games will play in the semifinals Thursday at 5:30 p.m., and the lower bracket winners will square off in the second semifinal game at 8:15 p.m.

The championship game will be Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

