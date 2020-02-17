The drawing for the 41st District basketball tournament took place Sunday at Franklin County High School.
FCHS will host this year’s tournament, which begins Monday.
There are five boys teams in the tournament — Frankfort, Frankfort Christian, Franklin County, Great Crossing and Western Hills.
The four teams in the girls tournament are FHS, FCHS, WHHS and Great Crossing.
Western Hills and Frankfort tied for third in the boys standings and had a coin flip to determine which team would take third place.
That team is WHHS, which faces No. 2 seed FCHS Feb. 26 at 8:15 p.m.
Frankfort and Frankfort Christian will play Monday at 7:30 p.m. with the winner taking on top-seeded Great Crossing Feb. 25 at 8:15 p.m.
The winner of the Feb. 25 game will play the WHHS-FCHS winner Feb. 28 at 8:15 p.m. in the championship game. Both teams in the championship game advance to the 11th Region Tournament.
On the girls side, WHHS and Frankfort tied for third place, and that spot was determined by a coin flip.
FHS won the coin flip and will face No. 2 seed Great Crossing Feb. 26 at 6:30 p.m.
The girls tournament opens Feb. 25 with top-seeded Franklin County taking on Western Hills at 6:30 p.m.
The winners of those two games will meet in the championship game Feb. 28 at 6:30 p.m.
