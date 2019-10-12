The 11th Region boys and girls soccer tournaments begin Monday with district winners hosting district runners-up in the first round.
After Monday’s first-round matches, the semifinals and final for the boys tournament will be played at Sower Soccer Complex, and the semifinals and final for the girls tournament will take place at Madison Central.
Franklin County’s girls team will host Frederick Douglass Monday at 6 p.m. at Sower Soccer Complex. If the Lady Flyers win, they would play in the semifinals Tuesday at 8 p.m. against the Tates Creek-Madison Southern winner.
Frankfort’s boys team plays Tates Creek at 8 p.m. Monday at Tates Creek. A win Monday would put the Panthers in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Tuesday against the Henry Clay-Madison Central winner.
The semifinals are 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesday and the championship match is 7 p.m. Thursday for both tournaments.
Here are the first-round matchups.
BOYS
Monday
Tates Creek (13-3-2) vs. Frankfort (11-9) at Tates Creek, 8 p.m.; Henry Clay (18-1-3) vs. Madison Central (11-6-4) at Henry Clay, 8 p.m.; Madison Southern (12-5-3) vs. Dunbar (10-6-2) at Madison Southern, 6 p.m.; Great Crossing (12-2-3) vs. Frederick Douglass (13-6-2) at Great Crossing, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS
Monday
Henry Clay (10-4-2) vs. Great Crossing (4-12-1) at Henry Clay; Madison Central (11-5-2) vs. Lexington Catholic (14-6-1) at Madison Central; Tates Creek (18-2) vs. Madison Southern (7-10-1) at Tates Creek; Franklin County (19-3) vs. Frederick Douglass (13-8) at Sower Soccer Complex; all four matches start at 6 p.m.