The Frankfort High School boys soccer team believes in sharing the ball.

During the All "A" Classic Sectional Tournament at Capitol View Park on Thursday, three Panther players scored two goals and an assist. Colton Cracraft, Preston Barber and Ty Hancock were beasts on offense.

091622 FHS-Somerset

Preston Barber (7) kicks the ball away from a Somerset player during the first half of Frankfort's 6-0 win Thursday at Capitol View Park. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)
091622 FHS-Somerset header

Bryson Cox (9) heads the ball toward the goal in the first half against Somerset. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

