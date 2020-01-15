Frankfort High’s boys basketball team defeated Model 65-42 in the semifinals of the 11th Region All “A” Classic Wednesday at Lexington Christian.
The win puts FHS (7-12) in Saturday’s championship game against Lexington Christian, a 65-57 winner over Sayre in Wednesday’s first semifinal game.
The championship game will be at 4 p.m. at LCA.
The Panthers got off to a quick start, leading Model 16-8 after the first quarter and 23-12 at halftime.
FHS extended its lead by two points, 37-24, going into the fourth quarter, where the Panthers outscored Model 28-18 to put the game away.
Chaz Austin had a double-double for Frankfort with 17 points and 13 rebounds.
FHS dominated the boards, outrebounding the Patriots 48-24.
Jackson Twombly was in double figures for Frankfort with 11 points, followed by Will O’Bryan with nine points, Reed Miklavcic with eight, Jordan Blythe with seven, Charlie Ellis with five, Sam Yocum and Elijah Walker with three points each, and Kaleb VanAtter with two points.
The Panthers shot 40% from the field and went 6-for-21 from 3-point range.
Model (4-11) shot 36.4% and went 0-for-12 from beyond the arc.
Cruse Pingleton scored 28 points to lead Model.