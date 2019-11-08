EMINENCE — When Frankfort's football team hosted Eminence on Oct. 11, the Warriors came away with a 60-30 win.
On Friday, Frankfort played at Eminence in the first round of the Class 1A playoffs and lost 34-14.
"It was much, much more competitive," FHS coach Craig Fry said. "Our kids came out and played really well. We didn't capitalize on a couple of things early, or we could have led by more at halftime."
The Panthers (4-7) were ahead 8-6 at halftime Friday. In the teams' first meeting, Eminence led 33-8 at the break.
Charlie Ellis scored Frankfort's first-half touchdown on a 1-yard quarterback keeper, and he threw to Elijah Walker for the conversion and an 8-6 lead.
Eminence scored twice in the third quarter to go ahead 20-8, but FHS responded with a 45-yard touchdown pass from Ellis to Ronnie Moore. The conversion failed, leaving the score at 20-14 at the end of the third.
The Warriors (9-2) added two touchdowns in the final period to win 34-14.
"Our kids played hard," Foley said. "We had some guys go out and younger guys had to come in. I couldn't be more proud of how they played tonight."
Eminence plays at Kentucky Country Day next Friday in the second round of the playoffs. KCD defeated Berea 50-0 Friday.