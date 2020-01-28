Frankfort’s boys basketball team picked up its first district win of the season Tuesday, defeating The Frankfort Christian Academy 82-25 Tuesday at TFCA.
Franklin County’s girls basketball team broke a three-game losing streak, cruising past Berea 65-23 Tuesday at FCHS.
FHS 82, TFCA 25
Frankfort (12-13) took a 23-4 lead at the end of the first quarter and stayed in control the rest of the game.
FHS led 46-12 at halftime and 66-16 after three quarters.
The Panthers had 13 players score, led by Will O’Bryan with 13 points and Caleb Hack with 12.
Also scoring for Frankfort were Charlie Ellis and Jordan Blythe with nine points each, Elijah Walker with eight, Garrett Wellman with seven, Ronnie Moore with six, Nate O’Bryan and Tyler Hammond with four points each, Chaz Austin and Sam Yocum with three points each, and Delano Craig with two points.
Femi Obielodan led the Royals with 13 points, followed by Ethan Marcum with eight, and Caleb David and Weston Jones with two points each.
TFCA is now 0-15 overall and 0-3 in the district. Its next game is Thursday at the Kentucky School for the Deaf.
The Panthers' next game is Feb. 5 at Western Hills.
FCHS 65, Berea 23
Franklin County led 23-13 after the first quarter and outscored the Lady Pirates 24-4 in the second quarter for a 47-17 halftime lead.
FCHS was ahead 59-23 going into the fourth quarter, where it held Berea scoreless.
Brooklynn Miles scored 25 points to lead the Lady Flyers, and Patience Laster had 11 points.
Also scoring for Franklin County were Jasmine Simpson with nine points, Jazmin Chambers with eight, Nevaeh Carter with five, Lakin Hamblin with three, and Emma Guthrie and Gracie Thacker with two points each.
FCHS shot 50% from the field while holding the Lady Pirates with 27.3% and forcing 26 turnovers.
FCHS (16-6) plays at home Friday against Western Hills in a district matchup.
