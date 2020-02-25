022620_Bkb_FHSreaction_ly-1.jpg
Frankfort’s Reed Miklavcic (3) and coaches, from left,  Dominique Hagans,   Brenton McNear, Chris O’Bryan and Butch Jointer celebrate after FHS beat Crossing in the 41st District Tournament. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

Frankfort High's boys basketball team was trailing Great Crossing by 13 points going into the fourth quarter, and the Panthers were in need of a spark.

They got one from Reed Miklavcic, and the Panthers rallied for a 73-70 win Tuesday in the 41st District Tournament at Franklin County.

FHS (17-15) will play the winner of today's Franklin County-Western Hills game Friday for the district championship.

"Honestly, I thought it was Reed when he started to put pressure on No. 11 (Neil Baker)," FHS coach Chris O'Bryan said of the change in the fourth quarter.

"They were in each other's faces, and for about a minute and half he was called for a couple of cheap fouls, but the intensity he brought changed everything, and the whole team responded."

Frankfort's Chaz Austin (14) tries to drive past Great Crossing's Tim Fuller (23) during the 41st District Tournament Tuesday at Franklin County High School. FHS won 73-70 in overtime to advance to Friday's district championship game. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

Great Crossing led 14-10 after the first quarter, 37-28 at halftime and 51-38 going into the final period.

The Warhawks scored on a 3-pointer by Tye Schureman with 3:28 to go in the fourth to go ahead 63-54, but they wouldn't score again in regulation.

A three-point play by Frankfort's Jackson Twombly tied the game at 63-63 with 1:02 remaining, and that was the score going into overtime.

FHS' Charlie Ellis scored the first four points in overtime, and the Panthers never trailed in the extra period.

The Warhawks got within one point, 71-70, with 20 seconds left, but Ellis had the assist on a layup by Jordan Blythe with five seconds left that sealed the win.

"To be honest, Reed started putting pressure on their main ball handler," Ellis said about the rally, "and everyone responded to it. For a senior coming off the bench to give his all, that's special."

Miklavcic was Frankfort's leading scorer with 18 points, one of four Panthers in double figures. Chaz Austin scored 17 points, and Blythe and Twombly both had 12.

"I didn't want my basketball career to be over," Miklavcic said. "That's what it came down to. Great Crossing is a great basketball team, and we were the underdog. We were worried (after three quarters), but that sparked us."

The Warhawks (14-17), the top seed in the tournament, missed six free throws in the fourth quarter, including the front end of the one-and-one once.

Baker led Great Crossing with 20 points.

FRANKFORT (73) — Charlie Ellis 7, Reed Miklavcic 18, Jordan Blythe 12, Chaz Austin 17, Will O'Bryan 4, Jackson Twombly 12, Nate O'Bryan 3.

GREAT CROSSING (70) — Jaylen Barber 9, KJ Tucker 14, Neil Baker 20, Tye Schureman 11, Tim Fuller 3, Kalib Perry 10, Daquis Brown 3.

