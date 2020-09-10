It’s been a strange offseason for football, starting with schools closing in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.
There was no spring ball, no practice until Aug. 24 and times when it looked as if the season might not happen.
Come Friday, Frankfort will kick off its season at Shelby County, the first of nine games on the Panthers’ schedule.
“Things are going well,” FHS coach Craig Foley said. “The kids are working really hard, and they haven’t been complaining. I think they’re excited for the opportunity to play.
“We’re treating this like the playoffs. Take it one game at a time because of the unknown.”
FHS went 4-7 last year, losing to Eminence in the first round of the Class A state playoffs.
The Panthers had a young squad last year, and that’s the case again this season.
“Our four offensive linemen are seniors, and we have Charles (Ellis),” Foley said. “Our quarterback is a sophomore, our tailback is a sophomore, and at wide receiver, our top three or four, are underclassmen.
“Our offensive line is senior heavy, but we’re young in the skills position. It’s like that on defense. Up front we’re senior heavy, but our skill positions are still young.”
But returning youth brings some experience. Sam Davis, a sophomore, is back at quarterback, and Azeno Williams, a junior, returns at running back.
“There’s no one we’re depending on to play who didn’t have a lot of varsity experience last year,” Foley said. “Sam has gotten bigger and stronger. He’s still a sophomore, and we have to keep reminding ourselves of that.”
Williams was Frankfort’s leading rusher last year with 999 yards, and he tied Ellis, a senior quarterback/wide receiver, in scoring with 74 points.
With the late start to the season, Foley had to rearrange the Panthers’ schedule. Williamsburg and Mt. Healthy, a team out of Cincinnati, were dropped.
FHS picked up Shelby County and will play at Woodford County on Sept. 25. Nov. 6 was added to the schedule to give each team the chance to play nine games, and the Panthers picked up an away game at Henry County on that date.
Also new to this year’s schedule are Mason County and Bethlehem.
Frankfort plays its district games in a three-week stretch, with away games at Eminence on Oct. 9 and Kentucky Country Day in Louisville on Oct. 16. FHS closes out regular-season district play at home on Oct. 23 against Berea.
“I wish we’d had a scrimmage before our first game, to get a look at us against someone else, but everyone is in the same boat,” Foley said.
This year’s seniors are Ellis, Laurence Allen, Cameron Brooks, Jyden Graham, Tayshaun Hamilton, Caleb Hockensmith, Gabriel Langley-Boaventura, Parks Pressley, Joshua Thompson and Elijah Walker.
The Panthers are ready to begin the season and see what transpires.
“We’re being real positive,” Foley said, “but we talk about the unknown.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.