Frankfort's Jordan Blythe, right, and the Kentucky Christian Knights' James Oliver fight for possession of the ball during the first half of Monday's game at F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium. Frankfort won 88-44. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Frankfort's Jordan Blythe (11) and Thurman Wade walk onto the court after a timeout during Monday's game with the Kentucky Christian Knights at F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium. Monday was Mayo-Underwood Night, and Frankfort wore Mayo-Underwood uniforms for the game. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
For one night, Frankfort’s boys basketball team wasn’t the Panthers.
On Monday, they were the Tigers as the school celebrated Mayo-Underood Night at F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium.
Mayo-Underwood, a school for Black students during segregation, was open from 1928-1956.
Frankfort’s team wore Mayo-Underwood uniforms during Monday’s game, a 90-44 victory for FHS over Kentucky Christian Knights, a home school team from Lawrenceburg.
Monday’s game was the last home game for FHS, which closes out the regular season Thursday at Somerset Christian School.
“The last two games I tried not to make them too hard,” Frankfort coach Butch Jointer said. “We got everyone in.”
FHS had 12 players score, led by Caleb Hack with 26 points, Thurman Wade with 13 and Jordan Blythe with 11 points.
Frankfort was ahead 24-12 after the first quarter and 47-32 at halftime, and the Tigers put the game away in the third quarter, outscoring the Knights 31-5 and sending the game to a running clock.
FHS has 10 seniors this year but has been getting a boost from its younger players. Wade, a starter, and Omari Jointer, who scored seven points, are both eighth graders, and sophomore Daylyn Redden also starts for Frankfort. He scored eight points Monday.
“They’re young, and they’ll struggle,” Jointer said. “That’s part of it, but I’m glad their getting experience.”
Frankfort (14-12) plays Western Hills in the first round of the 41st District tournament Feb. 22 at WHHS.
KENTUCKY CHRISTIAN (44) — Jon Royalty 15, Xavier Slaughter 14, Isaac Alexander 2, James Oliver 5, Matthew Donaldson 5, Ryan Farley 3.
FRANKFORT (90) — Mason Leigh 9, Omari Jointer 7, Thurman Wade 13, Jordan Blythe 10, Jacob Blackwell 2, Caleb Hack 26, Thiago Pires 3, Maxwell Jones 3, Luke Sweasy 1, Carter Gilbert 4, Carter Roth 4, Daylyn Redden 8.
