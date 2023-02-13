021423.BBall-FH Blythe-Ky Christian Oliver_ly.jpg

Frankfort's Jordan Blythe, right, and the Kentucky Christian Knights' James Oliver fight for possession of the ball during the first half of Monday's game at F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium. Frankfort won 88-44. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

For one night, Frankfort’s boys basketball team wasn’t the Panthers.

On Monday, they were the Tigers as the school celebrated Mayo-Underood Night at F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium.

021423.BBall-FH Mayo-Underwood_ly.jpg

Frankfort's Jordan Blythe (11) and Thurman Wade walk onto the court after a timeout during Monday's game with the Kentucky Christian Knights at F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium. Monday was Mayo-Underwood Night, and Frankfort wore Mayo-Underwood uniforms for the game. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription