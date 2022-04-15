Stingrays.jpg

Registration is open for the Frankfort Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites' Stingray competitive swim team.

The team is open to swimmers ages 6 to 18. Swimmers who have never competed before are encouraged to join.

To qualify for the team, swimmers must be able to swim the length of the pool, unassisted. Swimmers will learn the four competitive strokes — butterfly, backstroke, breaststroke and freestyle — and compete in five meets over the five-week season. Meets will be on Wednesdays at 5 p.m.

Practices will be 8:30-9:45 a.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday at Juniper Hill Aquatic Center. The first practice will be Tuesday, May 31. The conference meet will be Monday, July 11. All swimmers are expected to attend. 

A parent information meeting will be 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, at the Jack Williams Pavilion at Juniper Hill Park.

The registration fee is $125 and includes a new custom swimsuit, a swim cap and a team shirt. Registration is open now through May 18. Register here. 

For more information, follow the Stingrays on Facebook at facebook.com/FrankfortStingrays.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription