The Stingrays, the official swim team of the Frankfort Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites, will hold a registration meeting on Tuesday at the Jack Williams Pavilion at Juniper Hill Park at 5:30 p.m.

The swim team is open to all swimmers ages 6 to 18. Swimmers must be able to swim unassisted from one end of the pool to the other to qualify for the team. When practice begins on June 1, swimmers will develop the four competitive strokes: freestyle, butterfly, backstroke and breaststroke.

Practices will be held from 8:30–10 a.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturdays throughout June.

Four meets are scheduled on each Wednesday evening in June. The Stingrays are at Falling Springs Park on June 9, at the Woodford County Club on June 16, host the Danville team at Juniper Hill on June 23 and then travel to Lone Oak Country Club for the regular-season finale on June 30.

The Bluegrass Swim Conference Championships will be held at the Frankfort Country Club on July 12.

The registration fee is $100 and includes a custom suit, cap, T-shirt and coaching. The team's co-coaches are Maria Bryan and Hannah Brown.

The deadline to register is Wednesday. For more information or to register, see FrankforParksandRec.com or call 502-875-8575.

