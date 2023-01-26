The Frankfort Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites Department has announced that baseball and softball registration will begin Wednesday.

Signups will continue through the end of February with team selections and coaching assignments in March. Practices will begin in April. The spring season will run from late April through July 1. The participation fee is $70 per player.

