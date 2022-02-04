ParksLogo.jpg

The Frankfort Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites Department is now taking baseball and softball registration. Signups continue through February with team selections and coaching assignments in March.

Practices will begin in April and competition starts later that month. The spring season runs through late April, May and June. The participation fee is $70 per player.

Practices for both baseball and softball will be on Fridays, Saturdays or Sundays during the season. Players will have no more than two games and one practice in a week during the season.

Softball league ages are based on the player’s age on Dec. 31, 2021. All players will be provided a game jersey and team socks.

Baseball players’ ages are based on their age on April 30, 2022. Each player will receive a game jersey and a team cap.

All registration is online at FrankfortParksandRec.com. For more information, call the Parks office at 502-875-8575.

Softball

Instructional League (ages 5-7): coach pitch; games will be played on Monday nights at Lakeview Park; four innings per game (all players bat twice); season will consist of 10 games

Minor League (ages 8-10): machine pitch; games will be played on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday nights at Lakeview Park; four innings per game; season will consist of 10 games and a tournament

Major League (ages 11-14): machine pitch; games will be played Monday, Tuesday and Thursday nights at Lakeview Park; five innings per game; season will consist of 10 games and a tournament

Baseball 

Rookie League (ages 4-6): coach pitch; games will be played on Monday nights at East Frankfort Park; four innings per game; season will consist of eight games with no tournament

Instructional League (ages 6-8): machine pitch; games will be played on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights at East Frankfort Park; four innings per game; season will consist of 10 games

Minor League (ages 8-10): live arm; games will be played on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights at East Frankfort Park; five innings per game; season will consist of 10 games and a tournament 

Major League (ages 10-12): live arm; games will be played Monday, Tuesday and Thursday nights at State Stadium; five innings per game; season will consist of 10 games and a tournament

