Kenny Payne, a Louisville graduate who spent 10 years as an assistant coach at Kentucky and the last two seasons as an assistant coach with the New York Knicks, is expected to be named the Cardinals' new head coach Friday. (Keith Taylor | Kentucky Today)
LOUISVILLE — The University of Louisville has scheduled a 10 a.m. press conference Friday, presumably to announce that Kenny Payne is returning to the Bluegrass State and to college basketball after a brief absence to become U of L's new men's basketball coach.
One hour prior to the press conference, the U of L Athletics Association Board of Directors (ULAA) will meet to approve the hiring of the former Cardinal player and University of Kentucky assistant coach.
Payne, 55, has been an assistant coach with the New York Knicks for two years after spending 10 seasons on John Calipari's UK staff, including associate head coach from 2014-20.
Payne, a native of Laurel, Mississippi, will be the first permanent Black head coach in Louisville basketball history. Mike Pegues, who is also Black, served as the Cards' interim head coach after Chris Mack departed on Jan. 26.
Another former Knicks assistant and ex-head coach, Mike Woodson, was hired by Indiana University, his alma mater, and has the Hoosiers in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in six years. IU, seeded No. 12, advanced out of the First Four into the first round by defeating Wyoming Tuesday night and will play No. 6 St. Mary's Thursday in Portland.
Like Woodson, Payne has never been a head college coach but has extensive experience in the college ranks, where he has earned praise for his recruiting ability and his success in developing future NBA players. They include former UK stars Anthony Davis, Karl-Anthony Towns and Bam Adebayo.
Payne joins a growing list of former college and pro stars who have returned to their alma mater to take over basketball programs without previous head coaching experience.
In addition to Woodson they include North Carolina's Hubert Davis, Michigan's Juwan Howard and Memphis' Penny Hardaway, all of whom have teams in the NCAA Tournament. Two who haven't had success are Patrick Ewing at Georgetown and former St. John's coach Chris Mullin.
"I think Kenny has great comfort in the college game because of the great success they have had at Kentucky," Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau told reporters in January. "I think for him, the Louisville job is obviously appealing because it's his alma mater."
And now it appears Payne will finally get a chance to prove himself as a head coach.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.