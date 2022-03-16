LOUISVILLE — The University of Louisville has scheduled a 10 a.m. press conference Friday, presumably to announce that Kenny Payne is returning to the Bluegrass State and to college basketball after a brief absence to become U of L's new men's basketball coach.

One hour prior to the press conference, the U of L Athletics Association Board of Directors (ULAA) will meet to approve the hiring of the former Cardinal player and University of Kentucky assistant coach.

031622.Kenny Payne_Keith Taylor.png

Kenny Payne, a Louisville graduate who spent 10 years as an assistant coach at Kentucky and the last two seasons as an assistant coach with the New York Knicks, is expected to be named the Cardinals' new head coach Friday. (Keith Taylor | Kentucky Today)

Payne, 55, has been an assistant coach with the New York Knicks for two years after spending 10 seasons on John Calipari's UK staff, including associate head coach from 2014-20.

Payne, a native of Laurel, Mississippi, will be the first permanent Black head coach in Louisville basketball history. Mike Pegues, who is also Black, served as the Cards' interim head coach after Chris Mack departed on Jan. 26.

Another former Knicks assistant and ex-head coach, Mike Woodson, was hired by Indiana University, his alma mater, and has the Hoosiers in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in six years. IU, seeded No. 12, advanced out of the First Four into the first round by defeating Wyoming Tuesday night and will play No. 6 St. Mary's Thursday in Portland.

Like Woodson, Payne has never been a head college coach but has extensive experience in the college ranks, where he has earned praise for his recruiting ability and his success in developing future NBA players. They include former UK stars Anthony Davis, Karl-Anthony Towns and Bam Adebayo.

Payne joins a growing list of former college and pro stars who have returned to their alma mater to take over basketball programs without previous head coaching experience.

In addition to Woodson they include North Carolina's Hubert Davis, Michigan's Juwan Howard and Memphis' Penny Hardaway, all of whom have teams in the NCAA Tournament. Two who haven't had success are Patrick Ewing at Georgetown and former St. John's coach Chris Mullin.

"I think Kenny has great comfort in the college game because of the great success they have had at Kentucky," Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau told reporters in January. "I think for him, the Louisville job is obviously appealing because it's his alma mater."

And now it appears Payne will finally get a chance to prove himself as a head coach.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription