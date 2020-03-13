Rachael Peake race

Rachael Peake completed the Slumberland American Birkebeiner Classic 55K cross country ski race in Wisconsin last month in 7 hours, 17 minutes. (Photo submitted)

Rachael Peake stepped up her game last month at the Slumberland American Birkebeiner Classic 55K cross country ski race in Wisconsin.

Competing in the 35-mile race for the first time, Peake finished in a time of 7 hours, 17 minutes, 24.7 seconds.

“I was going pretty slow,” she said. “I didn’t want to fall and get hurt, and I finished.”

The weather was good, if a little warm, for the race.

“The day we got there was 17 below, and at the start of the race it was 38 degrees,” Peake said. “There were beautiful blue skies, and it was gorgeous in the woods.

“Parts that were in the sunshine were slushy and slower, and in the woods it was icy and fast. It was really a mixed set of conditions.”

Peake, owner of Capital Cellars, had experience in distance racing, having competed twice in the Kortelopet 29K, but last month was the longest ski race in which she has competed.

She grew up in Wisconsin but has lived in Kentucky for 25 years, which limits her chances to ski.

“How can I improve my technique? That distance takes a lot of technique,” Peake said. “People who live up there can go out after work and ski for a couple hours, and they’ll go two or three times a week.

“I ride with the Bluegrass Cycling Club, and we’ll ride 30 or 40 miles after work. It’s not that difficult if you’ve been riding that distance, but if you’re a new cyclist 30 miles could be hard.”

For Peake, the experience was well worth it.

“I enjoyed talking with other skiers and catching up with friends,” she said. “I skied with a friend from Minnesota. I knew I could do it, but it helped having someone to ski with.

“I felt good after the race. I was a little sore the next day, and driving back was the hardest part.”

Two friends made the trip to Wisconsin with Peake, serving as cheerleaders and drivers.

Peake has plans to compete in the race again.

“I’ll be 55 in five years, and I think in five years I’ll do the whole thing again,” she said.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription