Rachael Peake stepped up her game last month at the Slumberland American Birkebeiner Classic 55K cross country ski race in Wisconsin.
Competing in the 35-mile race for the first time, Peake finished in a time of 7 hours, 17 minutes, 24.7 seconds.
“I was going pretty slow,” she said. “I didn’t want to fall and get hurt, and I finished.”
The weather was good, if a little warm, for the race.
“The day we got there was 17 below, and at the start of the race it was 38 degrees,” Peake said. “There were beautiful blue skies, and it was gorgeous in the woods.
“Parts that were in the sunshine were slushy and slower, and in the woods it was icy and fast. It was really a mixed set of conditions.”
Peake, owner of Capital Cellars, had experience in distance racing, having competed twice in the Kortelopet 29K, but last month was the longest ski race in which she has competed.
She grew up in Wisconsin but has lived in Kentucky for 25 years, which limits her chances to ski.
“How can I improve my technique? That distance takes a lot of technique,” Peake said. “People who live up there can go out after work and ski for a couple hours, and they’ll go two or three times a week.
“I ride with the Bluegrass Cycling Club, and we’ll ride 30 or 40 miles after work. It’s not that difficult if you’ve been riding that distance, but if you’re a new cyclist 30 miles could be hard.”
For Peake, the experience was well worth it.
“I enjoyed talking with other skiers and catching up with friends,” she said. “I skied with a friend from Minnesota. I knew I could do it, but it helped having someone to ski with.
“I felt good after the race. I was a little sore the next day, and driving back was the hardest part.”
Two friends made the trip to Wisconsin with Peake, serving as cheerleaders and drivers.
Peake has plans to compete in the race again.
“I’ll be 55 in five years, and I think in five years I’ll do the whole thing again,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.