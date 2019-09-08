Dave Peege has a long history with the WesBanco Governor’s Open.
He won the golf tournament at Juniper Hill in 1985, his first win as a professional golfer.
On Sunday he was the low amateur, shooting a nine-under par 131 (67-64). Nick Wilkins, the defending city and Juniper Hill club champion, was second at 135 (66-69).
“It was fun being back here and winning,” he said. “I’m 56, and I’m playing with a 22-year-old kid. That was kind of cool.”
Brendon Doyle was the pro champion Sunday with a two-day total of 126 (62-64).
Peege, who won an SEC championship at Ole Miss, spent two years on the PGA Tour, and he estimates he was a professional golfer for 15 to 20 years. He is in the Kentucky Golf Hall of Fame.
His amateur status was reinstated three years ago.
This weekend, putting played a big part of his success.
“Any time you shoot low, you’re putting pretty good,” Peege said. “I made most of my putts, and I missed three or four greens this weekend.
“I was driving the ball well, and I was putting well. When you have that combination, golf can be easy.”
Peege lives in Louisville and is a salesman at Montgomery Chevrolet.
“I don’t play much, which makes this all the more shocking,” he said. “In all seriousness, this summer I’ve played about once a week.”
Doyle, also of Louisville, is beginning his second year as a professional golfer. He played in the Governor’s Open last year but didn’t finish in the money.
This year he won by one stroke over Kenny Goodykoontz, who shot 127 (64-63).
“I’ve been playing real well lately,” Doyle said. “I’ve been in contention in a lot of tournament’s I’ve played, and I’m hoping to keep that going through qualifying school.
“I was driving the ball really well. My putting was pretty good, but I putted better yesterday. I got it done, and I’m pretty happy.”
Doyle was playing a qualifier for the PGA Tour's Greenbrier Classic on Monday, and the first stage of qualifying school starts in two weeks.
Peege was the amateur senior champion (50 and older), and John Bailey was the amateur super senior champion (60 and older) with a 137 (68-69).
For the pros, Gary Rusnak was the senior champion at 139 (69-70), and tied for second were Juniper Hill pro Kirk Schooley and David Plumb at 142.
Here are the top finishers in each flight and the winners in Friday’s pro-am.
Professionals
1. Brendon Doyle 126 (62-64), 2. Kenny Goodykoontz 127 (64-63), 3. Ben Kendrick 130 (66-64), 4. Christian Heavens 131 (66-65), 5. Ryan Martin 132 (66-66), 5. JB Williams 132 (67-65), 7. Blake Cartwright 134 (68-66).
Amateurs
Championship Flight: 1. Dave Peege 131 (67-64), 2. Nick Wilkins 135 (66-69), 3. John Bailey 137 (68-69), 4. Greg Haney 143 (75-68) scorecard playoff, 5. Rob Duff 143 (72-71) (SCP), 6. Tristan Blevins 143 (67-76) (SCP), 7. Lee Robinson 143 (73-70).
First Flight: 1. BJ Hurst 149 (71-78), 2. Ben Boggs 155 (78-77) (SCP), 3. Darrell Smith 155 (80-75) (SCP), 4. Bert White 155 (77-78) (SCP), 5. Herb Sheetinger 155 (74-81) (SCP).
Second Flight: 1. Jackson Whitaker 157 (79-78), 2. Rich Estes 158 (79-79), 3. Mark Brickner 160 (83-77), 4. Brandon Dempsey 162 (82-80).
Third Flight: 1. Kerry Moore 160 (82-780), 2. Donnie Rodgers II 161 (85-76) (SCP), 3. Brandon Smith 161 (80-81), 4. Raymond Casey 164 (80-84), 5. Chuck Dempsey 165 (88-77) (SCP).
Fourth Flight: Gross, 1. Bob Robinson 165 (84-81), 2. Willie Willard 168 (87-81); Net, 1. Howard Hazelwood 125, 2. James Caudle 133 (SCP).
Pro-Am
First, 172: Brian May, pro; Daniel Anglin, Blake Bolin, Rob Duff, Johnny Wilson, Chris Cummins.
Second, 173: David Plumb, pro; Gary Holbert, Joey Holbert, Chuck Dempsey, Brandon Dempsey, Wally Fawbush.
Third, 174: Shawn Tipton, pro; Jim Beirne, Danny Bailey, Larry Dukes, Brad Reynolds, Alan Place.
Fourth, 175: Florian Loutre, pro; Terry Thompson, Herb Sheetinger, Eddie Riddle, Jose Chavez, Rich Eversman.
Fifth, 176: Scott Holmes, pro; Lanny Walls, Larry Branham, Sonny Mooney, John Hodgkin, Bill Trigg.