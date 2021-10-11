101221.GSoc-District all-tourney team_ly.jpg

Named to the 41st District girls soccer all-tournament team, from left, are Franklin County's Avery Sanford and Audrey Wells, Western Hills' Ella Davis, Lauren Murray and Maggie Richardson, Great Crossing's Ally Nowlin, Meren Patton, Kamri Smith and MVP Shelby Smith, and Frankfort's Caroline Miklavcic and Callie Perry. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

