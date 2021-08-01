080121_BalloonRelease_hb_web.jpg

In remembrance of the late Frankfort Youth Bengals coach Gerald Norphlet, players, coaches and community members, held a balloon release after the team’s practice Saturday afternoon. Norphlet had been a coach on the team since 2006, focusing on coaching the 5-8 year old group. He died Wednesday, July 28. “He loved working with the babies,” head coach Larry Bush said. “He was an inspiration and motivator. I could be down and he would uplift me. He was a great support and the kids loved him. He had the ability to teach those kids … to get their attention. It was amazing he was able to do that. He was a true Bengal, a good man and a good father.” (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription