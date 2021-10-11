101221.BSoc_All tourney team_ly.jpg

Named to the 41st District boys soccer all-tournament team, from left, are Frankfort's McLain Barber, Ethan Vermillion, Dawson Pearl and Tyron Reynolds, Great Crossing's Reagan Disney, Ethan Purcell and Caleb Coats, Western Hills' Josh Lumpkins and Chinmay Tope, and Franklin County's Brayden Hack. Absent when the photo was taken was FCHS' Kaleb Terry. Barber was named the tournament's MVP. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

