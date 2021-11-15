111621.Sideline-Claudio.jpg

Franklin County junior Zack Claudio, second from right, was selected as the Whitaker Bank Player of the Week for Franklin County following the Western Hills game. From left are Rodney Williams with Whitaker Bank, FCHS football coach Eddie James and his son Jax, Claudio, and Berry Popp with Whitaker Bank. (Photo submitted)

