The all-tournament team members for the 41st District boys soccer team, from left, are Frankfort's Ethan Carpenter, Tyron Reynolds and Ethan Vermillion, Western Hills' Matthew Meyer and Josh Lumpkins, Franklin County's Owen Powell and Cade Terry, and Great Crossing's Aiden Bryan, Preston Welch, Doug Gindling and Austin Welch. (Photo courtesy of Kal Oakes)

