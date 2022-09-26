092422.FH Homecoming-Duff Saxena Smithson_ly.jpg

Caleb Duff and Lilia Saxena Smithson were crowned Frankfort High's Homecoming King and Queen during halftime of the Panthers' football game against Nicholas County Friday night at Sower Field. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

