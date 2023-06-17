061323_RallyForTheCure_submitted.jpeg

The Frankfort Country Club (FCC) Rally for the Cure hosted its 19th annual Ladies Golf Scramble on Tuesday, June 13, at the Frankfort Country Club. Proceeds raised during the event benefit the University of Kentucky Markey Cancer Foundation. Since the inception of FCC Rally for the Cure in 2008, the club has donated more than $632,000 for breast cancer research in Kentucky. (Photo submitted)

