Franklin County's 400-yard freestyle relay competed at the state meet Saturday. From left are Garrett Bourne, Collin Matthews, Braden Kalla and Maximus Breidert. The team finished 38th in a time of 3:56.82. Matthews qualified for state in the 50-yard freestyle. He was disqualified for a false start. (Photo submitted)

