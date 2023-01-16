011823.Sideline-FC players_Twitter.jpg

Franklin County's Andrew Chenault (20), Zack Claudio (3) and Zac Cox (23) were named to the all-tournament team at the Campbellsville High School Holiday Classic played Dec. 28-30. (Photo via Twitter)

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription