Raquel's Restaurant, a 10U girls softball team in Salem, Indiana, recently won its league tournament in Salem. The team is coached by Victor Trautwein. His father, David Trautwein, helped coach the team, and Victor’s daughter, Trystin Trautwein, is member of the team. Victor and Trystin are formerly of Frankfort, and David lives in Frankfort. The team finished third in league play and went undefeated in the tournament. On the first row, from left, are Jaylynn Crawley, Langston Sparkman, Destiny Lucas, Trystin Trautwein, Macie Brough and Linden Voyles. On the second row are coach Victor Trautwein, Macie Denton, Tess Spears, Addie Buchanon, Gwen Tucker, Avery Maudlin and Lily Schultz. On the third row are coaches Raquel Trautwein, David (Pops) Trautwein and Ashley Shoults.

